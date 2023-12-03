Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROVR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,713 shares of company stock worth $4,948,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rover Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 303,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $4,791,000. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in Rover Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,055,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

