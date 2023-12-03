Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.97) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 178.50 ($2.25).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

RR opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.50) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 276 ($3.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.37. The company has a market capitalization of £23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,383.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic purchased 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £31,327.86 ($39,570.37). In other news, insider Angela Strank acquired 18,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £49,653.24 ($62,717.24). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £31,327.86 ($39,570.37). Insiders purchased 145,119 shares of company stock worth $36,403,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.