River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 661,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

