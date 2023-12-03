Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

