Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $45.21 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 835,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

BSX opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

