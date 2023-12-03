Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,769,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,073,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of KEY opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.