reAlpha Tech Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech’s (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 4th. reAlpha Tech had issued 4,151,519 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $33,212,152 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During reAlpha Tech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
reAlpha Tech Price Performance
Shares of reAlpha Tech stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $575.41.
reAlpha Tech Company Profile
