Raymond James Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $580.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $600.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $541.43.

argenx stock opened at $453.89 on Wednesday. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.51.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in argenx by 12.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of argenx by 55.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 96.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of argenx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $23,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

