Raymond James Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $82.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,003. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.