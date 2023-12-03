Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 18.5 %
NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,921,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
