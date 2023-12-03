Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,921,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 202,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

