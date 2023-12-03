Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in November

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

Shares of PTWO remained flat at $10.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pono Capital Two has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTWO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $145,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

