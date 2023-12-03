Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.00 on Friday, reaching $584.04. 3,638,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,851. The company has a market capitalization of $554.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $581.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.