Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $181,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.66. 1,576,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

