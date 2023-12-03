Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 253,667 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,667 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $348,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 90,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $232,454,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.82. 15,276,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,364,395. The stock has a market cap of $834.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

