Piper Sandler Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.39. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $273.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

