Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10,285.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $549.00 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $562.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

