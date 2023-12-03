PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.46.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

