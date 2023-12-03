PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
PMT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.46.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
