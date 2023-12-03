Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,967,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,726. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.80 and its 200-day moving average is $279.81. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.