Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $7.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.