Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $930.00. 2,961,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,690. The stock has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $516.05 and a one year high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $891.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

