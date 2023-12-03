Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $33.40. 12,861,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

