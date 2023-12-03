Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,643 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,347,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 301,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,470 shares of company stock worth $774,224 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

