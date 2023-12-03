Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

