Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $68.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

