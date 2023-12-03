NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $467.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,931,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.