NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

