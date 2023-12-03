Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
NKTR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
