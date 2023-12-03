Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

