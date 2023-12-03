National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 541.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.56 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Vision

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.