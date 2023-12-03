National Bankshares Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$60.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.77.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.