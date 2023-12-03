National Bankshares Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$54.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. UBS Group raised their target price on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.47.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$58.92.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1576355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

