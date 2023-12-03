Morgan Stanley Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $570.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $574.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

