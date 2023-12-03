Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 288.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.75 ($3.65).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
