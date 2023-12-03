Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

