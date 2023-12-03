Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,453,003 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

