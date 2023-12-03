Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,520. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $388.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

