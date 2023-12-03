LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

LCNB Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 545.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 391,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LCNB by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCNB by 93.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LCNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

