Lcnb Corp Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,831,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.