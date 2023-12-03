Lcnb Corp Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 10,124,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

