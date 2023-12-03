Lcnb Corp Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $114.28. 3,943,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,750. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

