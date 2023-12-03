KeyCorp Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $245.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $238.48. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,916.51, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

