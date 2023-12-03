Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,014,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.