Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $930.00. 2,961,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $891.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.03. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $516.05 and a twelve month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

