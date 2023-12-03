Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 565 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. 7,094,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,314. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.