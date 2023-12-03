Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 648,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,147. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

