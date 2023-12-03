Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. 24,267,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.