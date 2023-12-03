Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Lowered to $146.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.70.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31. Jabil has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.