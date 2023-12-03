Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

IVN stock opened at C$12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The firm has a market cap of C$15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.04. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.88 and a 12-month high of C$14.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.67.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5804803 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

