iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $114,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $99.05. 10,053,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,020. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.