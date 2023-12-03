Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Ipsen Stock Performance
About Ipsen
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.
