Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Reduced by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

